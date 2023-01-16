Lansing Sexton freshman leading way for J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The boys’ Lansing Sexton J-Dubbs are 5 and 5 on the season after a win on Tuesday, Jan. 10 against Everett.

One Sexton player is just getting acclimated to the high school level but is already popping up on the radar of college coaches.

Keyshawn Summerville is just 15 years old, but Lansing Sexton freshman is already dreaming of playing college ball.

“Oh, Oregon, Oregon University. That’s my favorite. Like it’s been my favorite since I was little,” said Summerville.

Fortunately for head coach Dale Beard, he gets Summerville for three more years.

“Well since so many players in my career, you know, and coaching and stuff like that and I just think you know, he’s one of those kids that really want it and he’s going to work hard to get it and if he grows, I mean the next three years he may go D1, you know, the division one big league,” said Beard.

For years Summerville has played travel AAU ball on a Detroit-based team. A Lansing native, he had options to play high school hoops elsewhere but growing up playing alongside many of his teammates, it was the bond formed with his head coach that led him to Sexton.

“I grew up with them. I have a good balance and you know with my friends everybody here and then I already grew a big relationship with coach during the summer. I was like, this is the best fit for me,” said Summerville.

Summerville does a little bit of everything for the J-Dubbs including leading the team with 17 points a game, but more importantly, he lets the game come to him.

“Oh, man. I tell you what, I tell you what man it’s, it’s a pleasure every day,” said Beard. “You don’t get a kid like that. Once you have him right in your backyard or on your court. It’s always a joy. I’m hoping that you know, he reach his goal and get to the next level.”

Sexton’s produced top-tier talent before. Most notably during their 2011 and twelve state championship runs. With Summerville spearheading it, there’s hope that the J-Dubbs can get back to that success once again.

Of course, the last time Sexton won a state championship. They had the likes of former Spartan greats Denzel Valentine and Bryn Forbes on the team.

