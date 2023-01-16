Lansing School District Board of Education selects new president

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District Board of Education welcomed new members at their first meeting of the new year. The board elected Rachel Willis as president for 2023, a position she previously served in from 2017 – 2019. Robin Moore was elected vice president, Missy Lilje was elected treasurer, and Dr. Nino Rodriguez secretary.

Eight voting board members elected all board officers unanimously, with one absent from the nine-member Board of Education at a public organization meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12. Board members select leadership for the Board of Education.

“It is a terrific honor to have the opportunity to serve as the Board of Education president again,” said Willis. “I really appreciate the unanimous support and vote of confidence from my fellow board members. We know there will be many challenges ahead in 2023 in public education, but we feel we are headed in the right direction.”

Voters passed a more than $129 million bond last year stated Willis. She also mentioned that the school district is continuing work on an equity audit, and they finalized a five-year strategic plan that gives us a blueprint to move the district forward.

All Board of Education members are elected by citizens living in the Lansing School District. They serve as volunteers and dedicate enormous time and energy to Lansing families.

“The Lansing School District is very fortunate to have experienced leadership on our Board of Education,” said superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “We also welcome the recently elected members, who bring new ideas and talents to our Board of Education.”

