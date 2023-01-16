Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail after being caught stealing multiple catalytic converters.

The Lansing Police Department said a man called the police when he heard the sound of an electric saw coming from a business parking lot on Cedar Street. After getting a description of the suspect’s car leaving the parking lot, officials pulled over a car matching the description and found multiple catalytic converters, tools for burglaries, and a cell phone that used a police scanner app.

According to police, the car the suspect drove was also stolen.

The driver was arrested for multiple felonies including using a police scanner in the commission of a crime.

