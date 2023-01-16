Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 72-year-old woman with dementia

Vicky Graham
Vicky Graham(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 72-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Vicky Graham is believed to have left Bowne Township just after noon in a brown 2013 Buick Enclave with the license plate EDL1422.

Authorities said Graham suffers from dementia, doesn’t usually drive and has not been in contact with her family.

Anyone who has seen Vicky Graham, her vehicle or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-336-3113.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street
michigan snow generic
Where is the snow?
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
3 hospitalized after car crash on US-127 in Jackson County

Latest News

The Brighton Area Fire Authority rescued a sheep trapped on Lake Chemung on Jan. 16, 2023.
Brighton firefighters rescue sheep trapped on partially-frozen lake
Dashcam footage captures recovery of stolen truck in Howell
Dashcam footage captures recovery of stolen truck in Howell
Dashcam footage captures recovery of stolen truck in Howell
WILX Weather Webcast 1/16/2023 PM