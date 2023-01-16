Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 72-year-old woman with dementia

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 72-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Vicky Graham is believed to have left Bowne Township just after noon in a brown 2013 Buick Enclave with the license plate EDL1422.

Authorities said Graham suffers from dementia, doesn’t usually drive and has not been in contact with her family.

Anyone who has seen Vicky Graham, her vehicle or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-336-3113.

