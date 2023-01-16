Jim Harbaugh to remain Michigan football coach

‘My heart is at the University of Michigan.’
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan president Santa Ono confirmed Monday that Jim Harbaugh will stay at the school.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono tweeted. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”

Harbaugh has coached the Wolverines since 2015. He released the following statement Monday:

