First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is a back to work and school Tuesday for many and plan on dodging a few raindrops at times. During the morning commute you may run into a few patches of fog, too. Today will be another mild day by January standards with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures may drop a few degrees this afternoon. Tonight we are cloudy with the chance of a few evening rain showers. Don’t be surprised if you see a flake or two of snow this evening mixed with the raindrops. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 30s.

We will be between storm systems during the day Wednesday. Plan on mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 40º. Our next precipitation maker rolls in Wednesday night and may start off as a rain/snow mix late Wednesday night. Temperatures should remain a few degrees above freezing Wednesday night, so no impacts are expected from the mixed precipitation. By Thursday morning it will be all rain across the area. Rain is expected on and off Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Raindrops will mix with snowflakes Thursday night before the precipitation comes to an end early Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday should be mostly cloudy days with high temperatures in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Snow showers return for Sunday night into Monday. Some snow accumulation is possible Sunday night. Watch for updates on the Sunday night snow later in the week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 17, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 59° 1952

Lansing Record Low: -18° 1976

Jackson Record High: 63º 1952

Jackson Record Low: -16º 1982

