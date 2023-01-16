Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127

A crash on US-127 hospitalized four people Saturday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe drag racing was the cause of a crash on US-127 near Rives Township that hospitalized four people.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of US-127, near Berry Road. The Jackson County SHeriff’s Office had to shut down the highway in both directions for several hours between Bellvue and Berry roads.

Authorities said two vehicles were drag racing when one of the drivers lost control, crossed the median, rolled multiple times over and struck another vehicle.

The four people involved are still in the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office said the at-fault driver is in critical condition.

