Dashcam footage captures recovery of stolen truck in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The recovery of a stolen vehicle resulted in the arrests of two people Saturday in Howell.

According to authorities, a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy checked the registration of a 2023 Ram truck he saw on I-96, which revealed the truck was stolen out of Detroit in December.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, authorities said the Ram exited I-96 onto Highland Road, near the Tanger Outlets, where deputies approached the vehicle with weapons drawn. Police said two people were taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen and was lodged for receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

It is the fourth stolen vehicle that has been recovered by authorities in Livingston County in seven days.

