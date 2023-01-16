Brighton firefighters rescue sheep trapped on partially-frozen lake

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews rescued a sheep trapped on a frozen lake in Genoa Township Monday.

According to authorities, the Brighton Area Fire Authority responded to reports of a sheep on Lake Chemung, located just north of Grand River Avenue, between Latson and Door roads. Due to the unpredictable conditions of ice over the winter, crews wasted no time and hoofed it onto the ice to recover the animal.

The sheep has since been reunited with its owners.

