Brighton firefighters rescue sheep trapped on partially-frozen lake
You herd it here first
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews rescued a sheep trapped on a frozen lake in Genoa Township Monday.
According to authorities, the Brighton Area Fire Authority responded to reports of a sheep on Lake Chemung, located just north of Grand River Avenue, between Latson and Door roads. Due to the unpredictable conditions of ice over the winter, crews wasted no time and hoofed it onto the ice to recover the animal.
The sheep has since been reunited with its owners.
Read next:
- Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 72-year-old woman with dementia
- Dashcam footage captures recovery of stolen truck in Howell
- Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.