Blue Man Group comes to Wharton Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The legendary Blue Man Group is coming to East Lansing.

The performers will be playing at the Warton Center from Friday through Sunday. The concerts have original music with custom-made instruments and surprise audience interactions. Tickets start at $39.

You can buy tickets through the Wharton Center website.

