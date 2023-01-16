Blue Man Group comes to Wharton Center

BLUE MAN GROUP(BLUE MAN GROUP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The legendary Blue Man Group is coming to East Lansing.

The performers will be playing at the Warton Center from Friday through Sunday. The concerts have original music with custom-made instruments and surprise audience interactions. Tickets start at $39.

You can buy tickets through the Wharton Center website.

