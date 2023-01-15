Volunteers help clean up invasive plants in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There are fewer non-native plants in Meridian Township thanks to volunteers clearing invasive plants from Harris Nature Center on Saturday.

It was part of the township’s Stewardship Saturday. Volunteers would walk around the area cutting and throwing out plants like the Oriental Bittersweet which is a plant that originated from Asia. Meridian Township Land Stewardship Coordinator Emma Campbell said these plants are causing problems in the ecosystem.

”It’s really important especially in an area like this because they take up sunlight nutrients and space that native plants can be using and native plants really sustain everything else in our ecosystem so we are seeing insects disappear and again insects feed everything.”

Stewardship Saturday happens every other week from 9:30 until noon at different parks across Meridian Township.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.