Settlement reached in MSU swim team lawsuit

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and members of the former swim and dive team settled a lawsuit.

People on the team filed a federal lawsuit after MSU cut the program in 2020. The lawsuit claimed that not having the program is a Title IX violation, which is a law that makes sure universities that get federal money are offering equal opportunities to men and women athletes. MSU said it cut the program because it did not have the money.

In December 2022, The Board of Trustees said there is no viable plan to bring it back. As part of the settlement, MSU would need to have a third-party gender equity review done by September.

If MSU is found to be violating Title IX, it will need to develop a plan to get into compliance.

