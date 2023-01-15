Jackson Fire House No. 2 opens back up

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations.

The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.

The City of Jackson said it plans to host a community open house at the fire station in the spring of 2023 so people can see what was done.

