First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An area of low pressure moving Northeast out of the Central Plains will bring rain showers to Mid-Michigan this afternoon. The rain will be with us on and off tonight and Tuesday. High temperatures today will be near 40º. Tonight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We see high temperatures in the mid 40s Tuesday.

Wednesday promises to be a quiet day with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 40º before your next precipitation maker moves in. The next storm arrives early Wednesday and most computer models this morning are leaning towards this mainly being a rainmaker for us Thursday into Thursday evening. On the backside of the storm a few snowflakes are possible late Thursday night. High temperatures Thursday will be near 40º. Stay with us for updates on the Thursday/Thursday night precipitation. Friday promises to be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 16, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 55° 1949

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1984

Jackson Record High: 56º 1949

Jackson Record Low: -18º 1972

