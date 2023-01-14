US-127 closed due to crash in Jackson County

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A car crash has closed US-127 in Jackson and Ingham Counties

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), US-127 between Berry Road at Exit 51 and Bellevue Road Exit 56 in Leslie is closed. Both north and southbound roadways are closed.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

