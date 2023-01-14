St Pats girls’ basketball rolls over Potterville

Potterville fell to 7-4
Portland St. Pat's handles Potterville on the road
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland St Patrick’s girls’ basketball team grabbed a win on the road at Potterville Friday night.

Potterville fell to 7-4 on the season while St Pats rebounded from two consecutive losses to improve to 6-5.

St Pats girls will next play at Morrice on January 19. Potterville will host Lansing Christian tomorrow afternoon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
5 women arrested following Brighton mall shooting
It will be the fourth Dave & Buster’s location in Michigan, with restaurants already in...
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody

Latest News

PORTLAND SEXTON
Sexton boys’ basketball outlasts Portland 48-43
Portland St. Pat's handles Potterville on the road
Lansing Sexton holds off Portland, extends win streak to four
Fowler drops Olivet in Emma Riley's return