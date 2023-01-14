St Pats girls’ basketball rolls over Potterville

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland St Patrick’s girls’ basketball team grabbed a win on the road at Potterville Friday night.

Potterville fell to 7-4 on the season while St Pats rebounded from two consecutive losses to improve to 6-5.

St Pats girls will next play at Morrice on January 19. Potterville will host Lansing Christian tomorrow afternoon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.