Sexton boys’ basketball outlasts Portland 48-43

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sexton boys’ basketball team won their fourth game in a row in a nailbiter over Portland Friday night.

Portland was able to keep it close throughout the fourth quarter, but Sexton forced turnovers, hit free throws, and made clutch plays down the stretch to secure the victory.

Sexton’s winning streak has the J-Dubbs above .500 for the first time this season at 6-5. Sexton looks to continue their winning ways next Tuesday, the 17th, at Adrian.

Portland fell to 3-5 with the loss. They too will go on the road Tuesday at Bath.

