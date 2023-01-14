Over 3 million Mega Million tickets purchased in Michigan for Friday’s drawing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While some may consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, someone could become extremely wealthy after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The drawing is worth $1.35 billion - the fourth-largest lottery price in U.S. history. The cash option is $724.6 million.

Read: $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night

More than 3 million Mega Million tickets have been purchased in Michigan for Friday’s drawing, with about half bought Friday. If a player wins in Michigan, it will be the largest lottery prize won in the state. The last Mega Millions jackpot won in Michigan was in January 2021, when an Oakland County lottery club won $1.05 billion.

According to Michigan Lottery, four people in Michigan won Mega Million jackpots on Friday the 13th - June 2008, May 2011, June 2014 and October 2017.

Mega Millions tickets may be purchased until 10:45 p.m. at Lottery retailers throughout the state and online at the official Michigan Lottery website.

