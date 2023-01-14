Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important.

But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.

“It’s disturbing and sad to think this could be a reality here,” said Katie Hill.

Hill has two kids in Mapple Valley Schools, which has sections in Eaton and Barry counties. She doesn’t hesitate to send her kids to school.

“We don’t want to think about the reality of what could happen but to be prepared and to be proactive you have to,” said Hill.

And that’s what schools like Maple Valley and Eaton Rapids are doing.

Eaton Rapids used a state grant to install things like new secure entrances and cameras.

Maple Valley is finishing up improvements paid for by a $195,000 grant from the Department of Justice.

Superintendent Katherine Bertolini decided to put that money towards things like new cameras, radios and triage kits.

“The quicker we can get information to first responders to adjust and be ready to approach whatever that situation may be, the better response, the better outcome we can expect,” said Bertolini.

Those triage kits are in every classroom. As of Monday, everyone in the district will be trained on how to properly use those kits.

“We know we want to have our staff responding and taking care of everyone as quickly as we can while we wait for the first responders to come to the scene and assist us,” said Bertolini.

Districts are also using school resource officers to respond to different situations in the school. Maple Valley has one, but not every day.

This is the first school year Eaton Rapids has one, and superintendent Bill DeFrance tells me he’s noticed a difference.

“In addition to having to worry about emergency vehicles, having a police response. We’re now seconds away from having the police officer there. In fact, the police officer may be in the building,” said DeFrance.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said he’d like to have school resource officers in every school, especially since he doesn’t have enough deputies on the road.

“We’d have to respond the closest unit that’s in the area or out of Charlotte here,” said Reich.

Hill said she’s thankful Maple Valley is making these safety investments.

“The grant funds give a little piece of mind,” said Hill.

Bertolini and DeFrance said they relied on grants to make the safety improvements so they can focus local tax money on their main goal, teaching kids.

Sheriff Reich said, starting in a couple of weeks, an Eaton County Deputy will be a school resource officer for Waverly Community Schools.

