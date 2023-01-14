On The Job Report: 1/13/2023

Material Handler

LOC PERFORMANCE

Description:

Loc Performance Products, LLC provides full services for complex mechanical products, fabricated structures and systems that range from complete design services to prototype manufacturing, testing, production launch, full rate production and product service and sustainment. Loc provides quality products and services at affordable prices through a lean organizational structure and four facilities, three in Michigan and Ohio. The Plymouth, MI facility serves as corporate headquarters and specializes in suspension, driveline and track systems. The Lansing and Lapeer Michigan based facilities specialize in fabrications and armor product solutions. Visit our Website at http://www.locper.com

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Approved Date: 3/9/12

Job Title: Material Handler

Department: Production

Summary Loads, unloads, and moves materials within or near plant, yard, or work site by performing the following duties.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned

Reads work order or follows oral instructions to ascertain materials or containers to be moved.

Opens containers.

Loads and unloads materials onto or from pallets, trays, racks, and shelves by hand.

Loads materials into vehicles and installs strapping, bracing, or padding to prevent shifting or damage in transit.

Conveys materials from storage or work sites to designated area.

Secures lifting attachments to materials and conveys load to destination or signals crane or hoisting operators to move load to destination.

Counts, weighs, and records number of units of materials moved or handled on daily production sheet.

Attaches identifying tags or labels to materials or marks information on cases, bales, or other containers.

Loads truck for Industrial Truck Operator.

Stacks or assembles materials into bundles and bands bundles together.

Clamps sections of portable conveyor together or places conveyor sections on blocks or boxes to facilitate movement of materials or products.

Removes samples of materials, labels with identifying information, and takes samples to laboratory for analysis.

Lifts heavy objects by hand or with power hoist, and cleans work area, machines, and equipment to assist machine operators.

Makes simple adjustments or repairs such as realigning belts or replacing rollers.

Assembles crates to contain products such as machines or vehicles.

Shovels loose materials such as sand, gravel, metals, plastics, or chemicals, into machine hoppers or into vehicles and containers such as wheelbarrows, scrap truck, or barrels.

Operates industrial truck or electric hoist to assist in loading or moving materials and products.

Requirements:

Competencies

To perform the job successfully, an individual will need to perform the following competencies.

Quantity of Work

The quantity of work produced and the promptness with which it is completed.

Quality of Work

The ability displayed and accuracy of work produced, meeting company standards, and requiring little to no rework.

Judgement/Knowledge of Job

Knowledge of job, techniques, skills, equipment, procedures, materials, etc.

Attendance/Dependability

Punctuality and attendance.

Teamwork/ Attitude

Willingness and cooperativeness with co-workers and supervisors; ability to accept constructive criticism.

Initiative/Independence

The degree to which an employee searches out new tasks and expands their ability to perform assigned tasks without direct supervision.

Adherence to Policy

Follow quality environmental policies and have knowledge of AS9100 and IS14001.

Adherence to Safety

Follow safety procedures, security protocol, and wear proper PPE.

Education and/or Experience

High school diploma or general education degree (GED) and one to three months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Reasoning Ability

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel and reach with hands and arms. The employee may occasionally lift up to 50 pounds. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Loc Performance is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer. It is the policy of the Company to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, protected veteran or disabled status, or genetic information.

How to Apply:

Please apply on our website: https://www.locperformance.com/apply-now

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/62538271

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 62538271

HVAC Technician

AIR LOGIC

Description:

Air Logic LLC is a growing local HVAC company and needs help!

We are a family run company with a family atmosphere, I don’t require a technician to upsell products on every service call like the big box companies! We are first and foremost technicians and problem solvers, not salesmen.

I have a customer base that is solidly built on honest repairs at a fair price.

I’m looking for a technician that has experience in troubleshooting and repairing home heating and cooling systems in the mid-michigan area,

Also a plus if you can install a heating or cooling system. Minimum 2 years experience but will train the right canidate.

Competive wage comesurate with experience. Healthcare after 90 days as is the industry standard,

Owner: Wayne Rivet

www.AirLogicLLC.com

Requirements:

May require some heavy lifting, use of ladders.

Climbling on rooftops.

How to Apply:

Please email cover letter and resume to AirLogicLLC@gmail.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/65199039

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 65199039

RN or LPN

DIMONDALE NURSING CARE CENTER

Description:

Join our Dimondale Nursing Care Center team!

Our RNs & LPNs provide specialized care to patients in a variety of areas including orthopedics, cardiac, respiratory, oncology, palliative care, infections, neurology and dermatology. You will be empowered to assess the needs and implement care as you deem necessary utilizing the latest in technology and being a part of a strong interdisciplinary team.

How you will help people every day:

You will promote hospitality and excellent customer service in our every daily interaction with our guests, their families, and visitors. Through kind words and encouragement, you will promote a positive, healthy environment in which to heal and thrive.

You will perform a variety of treatments, including would care, irrigations, IV therapy, tube feedings, chest tubes and peritoneal dialysis.

You will administer medications to patients as prescribed by the physician and advise patients and families regarding changes to medications, treatment plans, and patient condition.

You will provide preventative and supportive care directed to the physiologic and psychosocial well-being of patients.

You will oversee the CNA team including giving direction & assignments, offering training, and contribute to recognition and evaluations.

You will earn:

Competitive wages based on your valuable experience

PLUS $2.35 per hour hero pay

Shift Differential

Overtime Pay

Sign On Bonus up to $8000 for RN & $6000 for LPN paid in quarterly increments

Yearly Wage Increases

PLUS we offer you best in class benefits:

Medical – no deductible or co-pay

Dental & Vision

Generous Paid Time Off

Holiday Pay

Nursing Leadership Opportunities – grow your nursing career!

$5000 Tuition Reimbursement

$10,000 RN Loan Repayment

Company paid Short Term Disability & Life Insurance

Unlimited Referral Bonuses up to $1500 each

401k with employer match

We can work with your scheduling needs:

8 or 12 hour shifts

Full or Part Time

All Shifts Available

Requirements:

What you will need to be part of our EPIC team:

A current license to practice as an RN or LPN in Michigan; current CPR certification.

An Associate’s or Bachelor’s Degree, or higher.

A high level of analytical abilities in order to prepare personalized care plans, implement effective nursing care and rehabilitation, and develop solutions to difficult problems concerning well-being.

Excellent customer service skills with a commitment to delivering Excellent, Passionate, Innovative care!

You are a team player, dedicated to doing what it takes to support your team members and get the job done.

How to Apply:

https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=n55952

In compliance with CMS regulations, COVID-19 vaccination, or an approved exception as required by law, is required for employment.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/40533755

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 40533755

