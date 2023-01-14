On The Job Report: 1/13/2023
3 jobs submitted to WILX for “On the Job Report” 1/13/2023
Material Handler
LOC PERFORMANCE
Description:
Loc Performance Products, LLC provides full services for complex mechanical products, fabricated structures and systems that range from complete design services to prototype manufacturing, testing, production launch, full rate production and product service and sustainment. Loc provides quality products and services at affordable prices through a lean organizational structure and four facilities, three in Michigan and Ohio. The Plymouth, MI facility serves as corporate headquarters and specializes in suspension, driveline and track systems. The Lansing and Lapeer Michigan based facilities specialize in fabrications and armor product solutions. Visit our Website at http://www.locper.com
FLSA Status: Non-Exempt
Approved Date: 3/9/12
Job Title: Material Handler
Department: Production
Summary Loads, unloads, and moves materials within or near plant, yard, or work site by performing the following duties.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned
- Reads work order or follows oral instructions to ascertain materials or containers to be moved.
- Opens containers.
- Loads and unloads materials onto or from pallets, trays, racks, and shelves by hand.
- Loads materials into vehicles and installs strapping, bracing, or padding to prevent shifting or damage in transit.
- Conveys materials from storage or work sites to designated area.
- Secures lifting attachments to materials and conveys load to destination or signals crane or hoisting operators to move load to destination.
- Counts, weighs, and records number of units of materials moved or handled on daily production sheet.
- Attaches identifying tags or labels to materials or marks information on cases, bales, or other containers.
- Loads truck for Industrial Truck Operator.
- Stacks or assembles materials into bundles and bands bundles together.
- Clamps sections of portable conveyor together or places conveyor sections on blocks or boxes to facilitate movement of materials or products.
- Removes samples of materials, labels with identifying information, and takes samples to laboratory for analysis.
- Lifts heavy objects by hand or with power hoist, and cleans work area, machines, and equipment to assist machine operators.
- Makes simple adjustments or repairs such as realigning belts or replacing rollers.
- Assembles crates to contain products such as machines or vehicles.
- Shovels loose materials such as sand, gravel, metals, plastics, or chemicals, into machine hoppers or into vehicles and containers such as wheelbarrows, scrap truck, or barrels.
- Operates industrial truck or electric hoist to assist in loading or moving materials and products.
Requirements:
Competencies
To perform the job successfully, an individual will need to perform the following competencies.
Quantity of Work
The quantity of work produced and the promptness with which it is completed.
Quality of Work
The ability displayed and accuracy of work produced, meeting company standards, and requiring little to no rework.
Judgement/Knowledge of Job
Knowledge of job, techniques, skills, equipment, procedures, materials, etc.
Attendance/Dependability
Punctuality and attendance.
Teamwork/ Attitude
Willingness and cooperativeness with co-workers and supervisors; ability to accept constructive criticism.
Initiative/Independence
The degree to which an employee searches out new tasks and expands their ability to perform assigned tasks without direct supervision.
Adherence to Policy
Follow quality environmental policies and have knowledge of AS9100 and IS14001.
Adherence to Safety
Follow safety procedures, security protocol, and wear proper PPE.
Education and/or Experience
High school diploma or general education degree (GED) and one to three months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Reasoning Ability
Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.
Physical Demands
The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel and reach with hands and arms. The employee may occasionally lift up to 50 pounds. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
Loc Performance is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer. It is the policy of the Company to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, protected veteran or disabled status, or genetic information.
How to Apply:
Please apply on our website: https://www.locperformance.com/apply-now
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/62538271
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 62538271
HVAC Technician
AIR LOGIC
Description:
Air Logic LLC is a growing local HVAC company and needs help!
We are a family run company with a family atmosphere, I don’t require a technician to upsell products on every service call like the big box companies! We are first and foremost technicians and problem solvers, not salesmen.
I have a customer base that is solidly built on honest repairs at a fair price.
I’m looking for a technician that has experience in troubleshooting and repairing home heating and cooling systems in the mid-michigan area,
Also a plus if you can install a heating or cooling system. Minimum 2 years experience but will train the right canidate.
Competive wage comesurate with experience. Healthcare after 90 days as is the industry standard,
Owner: Wayne Rivet
Requirements:
May require some heavy lifting, use of ladders.
Climbling on rooftops.
How to Apply:
Please email cover letter and resume to AirLogicLLC@gmail.com
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/65199039
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 65199039
RN or LPN
DIMONDALE NURSING CARE CENTER
Description:
Join our Dimondale Nursing Care Center team!
Our RNs & LPNs provide specialized care to patients in a variety of areas including orthopedics, cardiac, respiratory, oncology, palliative care, infections, neurology and dermatology. You will be empowered to assess the needs and implement care as you deem necessary utilizing the latest in technology and being a part of a strong interdisciplinary team.
How you will help people every day:
- You will promote hospitality and excellent customer service in our every daily interaction with our guests, their families, and visitors. Through kind words and encouragement, you will promote a positive, healthy environment in which to heal and thrive.
- You will perform a variety of treatments, including would care, irrigations, IV therapy, tube feedings, chest tubes and peritoneal dialysis.
- You will administer medications to patients as prescribed by the physician and advise patients and families regarding changes to medications, treatment plans, and patient condition.
- You will provide preventative and supportive care directed to the physiologic and psychosocial well-being of patients.
- You will oversee the CNA team including giving direction & assignments, offering training, and contribute to recognition and evaluations.
You will earn:
- Competitive wages based on your valuable experience
- PLUS $2.35 per hour hero pay
- Shift Differential
- Overtime Pay
- Sign On Bonus up to $8000 for RN & $6000 for LPN paid in quarterly increments
- Yearly Wage Increases
PLUS we offer you best in class benefits:
- Medical – no deductible or co-pay
- Dental & Vision
- Generous Paid Time Off
- Holiday Pay
- Nursing Leadership Opportunities – grow your nursing career!
- $5000 Tuition Reimbursement
- $10,000 RN Loan Repayment
- Company paid Short Term Disability & Life Insurance
- Unlimited Referral Bonuses up to $1500 each
- 401k with employer match
We can work with your scheduling needs:
- 8 or 12 hour shifts
- Full or Part Time
- All Shifts Available
Requirements:
What you will need to be part of our EPIC team:
- A current license to practice as an RN or LPN in Michigan; current CPR certification.
- An Associate’s or Bachelor’s Degree, or higher.
- A high level of analytical abilities in order to prepare personalized care plans, implement effective nursing care and rehabilitation, and develop solutions to difficult problems concerning well-being.
- Excellent customer service skills with a commitment to delivering Excellent, Passionate, Innovative care!
- You are a team player, dedicated to doing what it takes to support your team members and get the job done.
How to Apply:
https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=n55952
In compliance with CMS regulations, COVID-19 vaccination, or an approved exception as required by law, is required for employment.
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/40533755
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 40533755
