Haslett girls win, St. Johns boys answer

HASLETT , Mich. (WILX) - One of the best girls teams in the state looked to improve to 10-0 on the season but it wouldn’t come easy.

The Vikings jumped out to a 10-0 lead but the Redwings responded coming back and taking the lead in the second half.

But the Vikings would finish the game strong outscoring the Red Wings 37 to 20 to finish the game. They got the win 64 to 46 and remain unbeaten this season.

In the night cap from Haslett the Vikings were looking to turn their season around against St. Johns.

St. Johns jumped out to an early lead and lead by at the half.

In the second the Vikings would get as close as five but the Redwings would pull away to get the 60 to 49 victory and move to 6-2 this season.

