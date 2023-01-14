Dansville downs Laingsburg, move to 9-1 on the season

They’re climbing the rankings in Division 3
Dansville keeps rolling, handles Laingsburg at home
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - It was a slow half for the Dansville Aggies - something head coach Mike Sykes says he expected coming off a big win over Portland St. Patrick.

The Aggies picked it up though en route to a 44-26 win over CMAC opponent Laingsburg.

“It took us a minute to get our legs going but I thought it was a way better performance in the second half for us, that’s kind of basketball we’ve been playing all season,” said Sykes. “A good win, keeps us undefeated in conference play. So, you know, I came to this game concerned about it. I did but you know, once again, they stepped up and answered the bell for us.”

Junior Megan Zeitz and Senior Kourtney Mack each lead the team in scoring, both in double digits.

Tuesday, the Aggies take on Division 1 Okemos.

