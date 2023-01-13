Your Health: Saving hearts, and lives

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than five million people in the United States are living with congestive heart failure. It’s the most common diagnosis in hospitalized patients over the age of 65.

Symptoms are often debilitating, leaving patients unable to live normal, active lives. Now a new procedure is giving hope to patients running out of options and time.

“I went through just test after test,” said Steven Willis. “My heart was too big.”

Willis gets emotional just thinking about what his life was like.

“It didn’t look very promising, especially when I was advised that I had a year to live,” Willis said.

His tricuspid valve was failing fast.

“All the blood that comes from the lower body and the upper body goes through the tricuspid valve,” Willis said. The blood was flowing backward within his heart. Medications can work for a while and outcomes with open heart surgery are not good.

“Tricuspid regurgitation is one of the most ignored diseases of the heart because until recently we really had minimal treatments for it,” said Dr. Curtiss Stinis, an Interventional Cardiologist at Scripps Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stinis used a new transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement, or TTVR, that anchors to the walls of the existing valve.

“This can all be put in through a tiny incision in the vein, in the groin without any type of open heart surgery,” said Dr. Stinis.

Compared to open heart surgery, the procedure is minimally invasive, takes less time, the incision is smaller, there’s less risk of infection, and recovery time is quicker.

Willis left the hospital the very next morning following his surgy. His symptoms are gone.

“I’m doing yoga, Pilates, walking, gardening, all sorts of things,” said Willis, now 81. and looking forward to the rest of his life.

TTVR is part of a clinical trial underway in 51 hospitals across the country. Researchers are still enrolling eligible patients. They hope results of the study will lead to approval by the Food and Drug Administration within a few years.

