Your Health: Migraine warning signs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About 39 million people in the United States suffer from migraines. When a migraine happens, it can sideline you from work, family events, and daily life.

The throbbing and pounding effects of a migraine can be debilitating.

“It’s very common in people that are in their most productive years of life,” said Dr. Teshamae Monteith, Chief of the Headache Division University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “It’s one of the leading causes of disability worldwide.”

Feeling tired can be an early warning sign of a migraine coming on. Having too little sleep can cause changes in proteins that help regulate the sensory response in migraines. Aiming for seven to eight hours of sleep per night is ideal for migraine sufferers.

Another sign: changes in your vision.

“By looking at the small blood vessels in the eye, you can get a clue to the presence of disease in other parts of the body,” said Anthony DeMaria, a Professor of Cardiology University of California, San Diego

As a migraine is about to occur, you may experience blind spots or see flashing lights or auras. Taking medication as soon as you notice any of these symptoms can lessen the effects of the migraine.

Pain in the jaw joint is also linked to migraines. Researchers found chewing gum while you have jaw pain can make the migraine worse.

“The pressure starts in my neck area, and it just keeps building and building,” said Cherise Irons who suffers from migraines.

In 2022, the Food and Drug Administration approved a medication called qulipta and recently accepted zavegepant for review. If this new drug is approved, it would be the only nasal spray application for the treatment of migraines.

“If we can very specifically target this CGRP protein, then hopefully we can prevent the occurrence of migraines,” said Dr. David Kudrow, Director of Neurological Research at the Institute of Southern California

One more warning sign: Changes in the weather. A Japanese study found three out of four migraine sufferers reported the onset of a migraine with a drop in barometric pressure.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.