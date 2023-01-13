Your Health: Identifying heart issues early

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death for everyone in the United States.

Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one.

Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack. Every three and a half minutes, someone will die of a stroke.

Research shows that 80% of all heart diseases can be prevented by knowing and managing risk factors. That’s why a team at a University of California-San Diego lab is working on a new way to detect an ultrasound patch.

“We are working on soft stretchable sensors,” said Boyu Liu, a nanoengineer at UCSD.

“This device can provide continuous long-term monitoring of what’s going on in the heart,” said Sheng Xu, a nanoengineer UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering.

This group of engineers is the first to develop a flexible, wearable, ultrasound patch.

“With ultrasound, we can penetrate the tissue and get very deep targets,” said Liu.

“For example, I can easily attach it to my carotid artery,” said Sai Thou, of UCSD Material Sciences.

Embedded in a sheet of flexible polymer is an array of millimeter-sized ultrasound transducers. Using this device, they can measure the blood pressure waveform.”

When worn on the neck or chest, it can penetrate the tissue, monitor blood flow, blood pressure, and heart function, in hopes of predicting a heart attack or stroke.

“We can use sophisticated algorithms to predict what’s going to happen in the next minute, in the next hour, or in the next few days,” said Xu.

Knowing how fast the blood flows through the vessels can help diagnose blood clots, heart valve problems, poor circulation, and blockages in the arteries, and help doctors save your life.

In tests, the patch performed as well as a commercial ultrasound probe currently used in doctor’s offices. Although they still have more testing to do, the researchers are hopeful that this could be made available to doctors and their patients in the next two years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.