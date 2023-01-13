Your Health: A game-changer for PKD patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pyruvate kinase deficiency is a genetic blood disorder that causes red blood cells to die prematurely. Regular blood transfusions have been the primary treatment for people with PK deficiency, until now.

If you’re looking for Bill Pitchforth, it’s likely he is at home in the kitchen. He’s a trained pastry chef. But Pitchforth has had his share of medical challenges. He was born without one eye.

“I got more smiles from the girls with the patch than I ever did with a prosthetic, you know,” Pitchforth said.

And during treatment for melanoma on his cheek 15 years ago, doctors detected another serious, unrelated health problem.

“They were testing my blood to see what was going on, and they couldn’t figure out what was wrong,” Pitchforth said.

Pitchforth’s red blood cell count was dangerously low. Doctors determined he had the genetic condition pyruvate kinase deficiency or PKD.

Pitchforth said doctors told him they would have to give him blood transfusions for the rest of his life.

“The iron overload that these patients have from the red blood cells breaking up in the bloodstream actually can lead to liver failure, liver cancer, and heart failure and sudden cardiac death,” said Dr. Hanny Al-Samkari, a hematologist at Massachusetts General Cancer Center.

But doctors recruited Bill for a clinical trial of a pill called mitapivat, now known as pyrukynd, the medication targets an enzyme that doesn’t work normally in PKD patients.

“We have patients receiving Mitapivat that have had dramatic improvements in their blood counts or even normalization of the blood counts,” Dr. Al-Samkari said.

Pitchforth’s energy started to come back slowly. Now that the drug is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, doctors say he’ll stay on it for the long term.

“I’m feeling great,” he said as he’s back to baking up a storm.

Now that pyrukynd is FDA-approved, it’s typically covered by Medicare and Medicaid.

Dr. Al-Aamkari says he expects private insurance companies to also cover the medicine.

