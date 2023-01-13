Woman confesses to Calhoun County arson, sheriff says

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office(Steve Hinkley | WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old woman from Sturgis was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a Jan. 3 house fire.

According to authorities, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was informed by Michigan State Police troopers that the woman could be responsible for a house fire in Pennfield Township, near the intersection of Vanarmon and Sharon avenues.

No one was injured in the house fire.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman was located in Athens Township, where she reportedly confessed to arson. She was taken into custody and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

