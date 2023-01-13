Will the light snow showers impact weekend travel?
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some light snowfall is on the way, but will it impact your weekend travel plans? First Alert Meteorologist (and birthday boy!) Colton Cichoracki has what you need to know before heading out!
- Light snow showers will not impact travel too much Friday
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 13, 2023
- Average High: 31º Average Low 17º
- Lansing Record High: 59° 1950
- Lansing Record Low: -17° 1912
- Jackson Record High: 61º 1950
- Jackson Record Low: -17º 1912
