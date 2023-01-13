Where is the snow?

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The start of 2023 has been very dry for Mid-Michigan.

Through the first 12 days of January, Lansing has only seen .2 inches. For comparison, the first 12 days of January 2022 had more than six inches and 2021 had five. In 2014, Lansing had more than 15 inches of snow in its first 12 days.

This doesn’t happen often. Since 1864, Lansing has only had 12 years on record that have seen less snow than what we’ve seen in 2023 and only five years where no snow came down at all.

When looking at the winter season, we’re not doing too bad, it’s just January. Both November and December ended up above average.

Michigan’s weather pattern will begin to change next week and we could see some more snow toward the end of January and into February.

