What the Tech: Chrome’s remote desktop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Few things are more frustrating than being out and realizing, you’ve forgotten something important at home or at work.

In the digital age, that can mean forgetting something on your computer that you need when you’re away from the computer.

But there is an emergency solution, something most people don’t know about.

It can happen to anyone: you’re diligently working remotely and suddenly realize there’s something, a file on your computer at home. You need it. Now.

It’s probably happened to you. If you use Google, there’s a free tool that gives you almost complete control of your computer from anywhere in the world.

Chrome Remote Desktop is a web and mobile app that can be a lifesaver. It’ll let you see, send and share anything on your desktop PC or Mac when you’re away from home.

Here’s how it works

Install the Chrome extension on your home computer.

You’ll find Chrome Remote Desktop in the Chrome Web Store. Just open Chrome and click on the “apps” tab at the top of the screen and click “add to Chrome”.

You’ll also need the Chrome Remote Desktop mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

The next time you need something on your home computer just open the mobile app, or log in to Google Chrome on another computer. I was able to access my home computer from a laptop in a coffee shop across town.

I can move files just like I’m using a mouse on that computer. If I need a file, like a photo, I can find it on my home computer, open and create a new email, and mail it to myself.

It’s a little trickier on a smartphone because of the small screen, but you can still do everything you need on your computer no matter where you are.

I haven’t found much of anything you can’t do on your home computer except turn it on.

Chrome remote desktop works on any smartphone, tablet, or computer. The desktop and mobile apps are free.

