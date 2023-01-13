Smiling Harbaugh Attends Lansing’s Coaches’ Convention

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was in Lansing Monday morning attending the Michigan High School Football Coaches’ Association annual convention. Harbaugh did not formally speak other than to mingle with various coaches on hand. Approached by reporters about his status at Michigan, Harbaugh, smiling, said he couldn’t talk at the time but a press conference would be held next week. The Michigan President tweeted Thursday that negotiations on a new contract with Harbaugh were progressing favorably in hopes of keeping him away from NFL suitors.

