Smiling Harbaugh Attends Lansing’s Coaches’ Convention

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was in Lansing Monday morning attending the Michigan High School Football Coaches’ Association annual convention. Harbaugh did not formally speak other than to mingle with various coaches on hand. Approached by reporters about his status at Michigan, Harbaugh, smiling, said he couldn’t talk at the time but a press conference would be held next week. The Michigan President tweeted Thursday that negotiations on a new contract with Harbaugh were progressing favorably in hopes of keeping him away from NFL suitors.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.