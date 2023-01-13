Schools Rule: Program to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Labor reports the most popular jobs for women are nursing, teaching, or customer service work. However, high school junior Sophie Colburn is interested in a different path. “Heavy equipment operation and repair,” said Colburn. The Eaton Regional Education Service Agency and Lansing Community College offer a program for students like Colburn, who are trying to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry.

Career Pathway Specialist, Eaton RESA, Sara Jobson thinks there should be more women in manufacturing.

“Well, it’s just important that everyone feels the opportunities to be a part of everything that is out there,” said Jobson. The program highlights auto technology, heavy equipment operation and repair, and welding technology and students receive direct college credit. Jobson, career pathway specialist said, “we have seen our numbers grow over the past 5 years.”

The hands-on learning experience has been around since 1974 and continues to inspire a new generation.

“I come from a family of welders my mom was a great welder, my dad was an excellent welder, and my grandpa was a welder,” said Gianna Burgess, a high school senior. Burgess hopes to take skills from the interactive experience and apply them to the real world. “It’s an eye opener for different opportunities that can come,” said Burgess.

Students should keep their eyes open to new programs that can help them in the future.

Over 2500 students participated in the fall 2022 - 2023 semester of the women’s manufacturing programs.

Officials said they hope to see that number continue to grow throughout the spring and their summer programs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
It will be the fourth Dave & Buster’s location in Michigan, with restaurants already in...
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
Michigan State Police
Shooting at Brighton mall under investigation by Michigan State Police

Latest News

Jackson College offering paid training for manufacturing, automation jobs
One student said that the program has taught her skills that she can take beyond the classroom.
Schools Rule: Holt High School students prepare for future careers
Social media alternatives for kids over winter break
Lansing School District merging elementary schools
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2