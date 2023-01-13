Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial

(AP)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Saginaw County woman, Valda Cork, age 59 has been accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult. She was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Cork appeared before Judge A.T. Frank in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County.

According to a statement from Attorney General Dana Nessel on Friday, Cork was appointed as her mother’s guardian and conservator after her mother suffered multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself in 2018.

The Department of Attorney General alleges that over a 12-month period, Cork spent approximately $1.1 million of her mother’s money, which included $228,817 in spending Cork did not report to probate court and $664,872 for the purchase of a condo in Pompano Beach, Florida for which Cork did not have court authorization. The case was referred to Nessel’s office by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Guardians and conservators are trusted to manage essential aspects of a protected person’s life. Those who breach that trust must be held accountable,” said Nessel.

Attorney General Dana Nessel

Cork has been charged with the following:

  • Two counts of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult over $100,000, a 20-year felony; and,
  • Two counts of Taxes -- Failure to File/False Return/Payment, a five-year felony.

Cork’s arraignment date in the 10th Circuit Court in Saginaw County has not yet been set.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
It will be the fourth Dave & Buster’s location in Michigan, with restaurants already in...
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
Michigan State Police
Shooting at Brighton mall under investigation by Michigan State Police

Latest News

Eaton Regional Education Service Agency and Lansing Community College
Schools Rule: Program to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry
Taylor Gattoni joins the Now Desk for a look at the day’s headlines as we kick off the weekend.
Now Desk: Conserve water notice lifted and more
Tap water
Now Desk: Conserve water notice lifted and more
Healthy moms, healthy babies initiative expands to include doula services for Medicaid recipients