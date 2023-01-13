Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Saginaw County woman, Valda Cork, age 59 has been accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult. She was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Cork appeared before Judge A.T. Frank in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County.

According to a statement from Attorney General Dana Nessel on Friday, Cork was appointed as her mother’s guardian and conservator after her mother suffered multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself in 2018.

The Department of Attorney General alleges that over a 12-month period, Cork spent approximately $1.1 million of her mother’s money, which included $228,817 in spending Cork did not report to probate court and $664,872 for the purchase of a condo in Pompano Beach, Florida for which Cork did not have court authorization. The case was referred to Nessel’s office by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Guardians and conservators are trusted to manage essential aspects of a protected person’s life. Those who breach that trust must be held accountable,” said Nessel.

Cork has been charged with the following:

Two counts of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult over $100,000, a 20-year felony; and,

Two counts of Taxes -- Failure to File/False Return/Payment, a five-year felony.

Cork’s arraignment date in the 10th Circuit Court in Saginaw County has not yet been set.

