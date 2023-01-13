Police investigate shooting at Brighton mall

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at Green Oak Village Place night.

Police said there is no threat to the public. Further details were not released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as more information comes out.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.