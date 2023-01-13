Police investigate shooting at Brighton mall

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at Green Oak Village Place night.

Police said there is no threat to the public. Further details were not released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as more information comes out.

