NFL All Pro Team Announced

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, and Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years. The Chiefs’ Kelce and the Vikings’ Jefferson received first-team votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones each got 49 of 50 first-team votes. Gardner, the fourth overall pick by the New York Jets, was named on all 50 ballots, receiving 43 first-place votes. Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott was the last rookie cornerback chosen for the first team in 1981.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
5 women arrested following Brighton mall shooting
It will be the fourth Dave & Buster’s location in Michigan, with restaurants already in...
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody

Latest News

Novak Djokovic set to compete in inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai in December...
Djokovic Warmly Welcomed in Australia
USC won in a match against Kentucky on Tuesday, January 10.
Kentucky Basketball Struggling
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
Smiling Harbaugh Attends Lansing’s Coaches’ Convention
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Play at Michigan Saturday