MSU Women Play at Michigan Saturday
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team next plays at 2pm Saturday at Michigan. The Spartans have lost two games in a row following an 84-80 overtime loss in the Breslin Center this past Wednesday to Wisconsin. MSU has a 10-7 record overall and is 2-4 in Big Ten play.
