MSU Women Play at Michigan Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team next plays at 2pm Saturday at Michigan. The Spartans have lost two games in a row following an 84-80 overtime loss in the Breslin Center this past Wednesday to Wisconsin. MSU has a 10-7 record overall and is 2-4 in Big Ten play.

