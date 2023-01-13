Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help.

The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership will be helping people with the application process at Trinity AME Church, located on West Holmes Road. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Walk-ins are welcome, but time slots can be scheduled by contacting Capital Area Housing Partnership at 517-676-7304.

More information on MIHAF can be found on the Michigan Housing Development Authority website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Michigan State Police
5 women arrested following Brighton mall shooting
It will be the fourth Dave & Buster’s location in Michigan, with restaurants already in...
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody

Latest News

Michigan State Police
5 women arrested following Brighton mall shooting
WILX Weather Webcast 1/13/2023 PM
First Alert Meteorologist (and birthday boy!) Colton Cichoracki has what you need to know...
Will the light snow showers impact weekend travel?
The clouds linger, but any flurries would end by early.
Will the light snow showers impact weekend travel?