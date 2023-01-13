Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help.

The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership will be helping people with the application process at Trinity AME Church, located on West Holmes Road. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Walk-ins are welcome, but time slots can be scheduled by contacting Capital Area Housing Partnership at 517-676-7304.

More information on MIHAF can be found on the Michigan Housing Development Authority website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.