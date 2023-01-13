MDHHS invites public to discuss the needs of older adults for new state plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Bureau of Aging, Community Living, and Supports is looking for input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that affect older residents.

The information gathered by MDHHS during the community discussion and from survey responses will identify priorities for the department in support of the health and well-being of Michigan’s older adult population.

Before being submitted to the Federal Administration for Community Living, a draft plan will go before the state’s Commission on Services to the Aging. A draft must be submitted for implementation by July 1 during fiscal years 2023 – 2026.

“The needs assessment that is underway will provide MDHHS and partners with important information for the development of Michigan’s next three-year State Plan on Aging,” said Farah Hanley, chief deputy director for health. “We welcome input as the voices of Michigan’s older adults are critical to the plan and their input will provide valuable insights into the priorities and needs of this growing segment of our population.”

State units on aging are tasked under the Older Americans Act with developing and administering a multi-year State Plan on Aging which provides goals and objectives related to assisting older residents, their families, and caregivers in their states.

If you are interested in providing information on the needs of older adults is invited to participate in a community discussion or complete a survey.

You can find a current list of community conversation locations, dates, and times, or access to the survey, by going to the Behavioral and Physical Health and Aging Services Administration webpage.

This site will also communicate cancelation information and updates.

