McLaren donates medical supplies to Ghana, West Africa

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The members of the Lansing Regional Sister Cities Commission and McLaren Health joined forces Thursday to fill a 40-foot container with medical supplies for people in Ghana, West Africa.

The container was filled with hospital beds, stretchers, IV poles and more than 150 boxes of emergency supplies, including bandages, tourniquets, syringes and more. The items donated were no longer needed at McLaren Greater Lansing since its move to its new location, which came fully equipped.

Lansing Regional Sister Cities Commission has seven sister cities around the world in Africa, Asia and Europe. They help connect Lansing with the rest of the world by providing health care resources.

