McLaren donates medical supplies to Ghana, West Africa

“The medical supplies and equipment donated will enhance the quality of medical care in the new hospital in Ghana. It will also serve as a reminder that their sister city in Lansing, Michigan, and the people who live in the greater Lansing area care about them.”(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The members of the Lansing Regional Sister Cities Commission and McLaren Health joined forces Thursday to fill a 40-foot container with medical supplies for people in Ghana, West Africa.

The container was filled with hospital beds, stretchers, IV poles and more than 150 boxes of emergency supplies, including bandages, tourniquets, syringes and more. The items donated were no longer needed at McLaren Greater Lansing since its move to its new location, which came fully equipped.

Lansing Regional Sister Cities Commission has seven sister cities around the world in Africa, Asia and Europe. They help connect Lansing with the rest of the world by providing health care resources.

