Lansing nonprofit prevents violence by providing a future

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting this spring, there’s a new opportunity for young adults with a criminal record.

Peckham Inc. just received $2 million of federal grant money to start the program. The nonprofit is using the money to keep young people out of jail.

Peckham has been providing job training and opportunities for the disadvantaged for nearly 50 years.

“To people with disabilities and other barriers to employment,” said Peckham COO Lisa Sharpe.

For Peckham, a barrier to employment includes many things, such as having a mental illness, being an immigrant or having a disability. This spring, they will expand their services to those ages 18-to-24 who have a criminal record.

“The goal here really is to set youth up with a path for success that includes a paycheck,” said Caleb Adams, with Peckham.

On top of a paycheck, Peckham will provide violence prevention training, a mentor and education.

“So they get an entire year of mentoring support, and staff support, to support them as they go through those bumps in the road,” said Adams.

Adams says most crime reduction efforts for kids stop at age 18, so they hope to fill the gap to keep young people out of the system.

“There’s no greater joy in life than working with some of these youth, who were identified as bad kids, they were labeled as bad kids,” said Adams.

Peckham works with over 400 employers to pair the disadvantaged with jobs that need filling.

”We’ve seen so many youths turn their lives around.” said Adams.

Individuals and employers looking to get involved with Peckham can find out more information on their website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.