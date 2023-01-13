Kentucky Basketball Struggling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has a 10-6 record, is 1-3 in the Southeastern Conference and struggling with chemistry and consistency on both ends of the floor. The Wildcats also are hearing frustration from their rabid fan base, to the point that one fan held a sign asking Texas to take coach John Calipari for its coaching vacancy. All-American forward Oscar Tshiebwe says the team needs to fight more and stop taking things for granted. Kentucky’s challenges ahead include No. 5 Tennessee on the road this weekend and No. 2 Kansas at home at the end of January.

