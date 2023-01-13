Healthy moms, healthy babies initiative expands to include doula services for Medicaid recipients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan became one of the first states to support expecting mothers by covering doula services. The benefit is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Healthy Moms Healthy Babies initiative to help improve maternal and infant health outcomes.

“Expecting Michiganders deserve to have the care they need to have a healthy pregnancy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Yet, more than 63% of maternal deaths in Michigan are preventable, and Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. By providing doula services we are helping address health disparities and ensuring access to high-quality health care that meets their individual needs.”

The state’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian issued a standing recommendation that doula services are medically necessary and should be offered to families covered by Medicaid insurance.

“Doulas provide a variety of benefits to expectant parents throughout pregnancy, delivery and even after the birth of a child,” said Dr. Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “This includes emotional support, help with a birthing plan, breastfeeding advocacy and education regarding newborn care, nutrition and safety.”

Doula support may include, but is not limited to:

Prenatal services, which include:

Honoring personal and cultural childbirth preferences.

Supporting health literacy and knowledge.

Assisting with the development of a birth plan.

Providing emotional support and encouraging self-advocacy.

Reinforcing practices known to promote positive outcomes, such as breastfeeding.

Identifying and addressing social determinants of health.

Coordinating referrals to community-based support services (e.g., WIC, behavioral health services, transportation, home visiting services).

Labor and delivery services, which include:

Providing continual physical comfort measures, information, and emotional support.

Advocating for the needs of the birth person.

Being an active member of the birth team.

Postpartum services, which may include:

Sharing education regarding newborn care, nutrition, and safety.

Supporting breastfeeding.

Providing emotional support and encouraging self-care measures.

Offering support in attending recommended medical appointments.

Identifying and addressing social determinants of health.

Coordinating referrals to community-based support services (e.g., WIC, behavioral health services, transportation, home visiting services).

Linking families to grief support services if needed.

The addition of doula services follows the expansion of Medicaid coverage for a full 12-month postpartum period announced in May 2022. Access to high-quality health care services is a critical component of statewide efforts in addressing maternal morbidity and mortality rates in Michigan. Maintaining Medicaid coverage for a full year provides access to critical health and dental services during the first year after pregnancy, which can help to address persistent health disparities.

Doulas are non-clinical birthing professionals who provide physical, emotional and educational services during the prenatal, labor and delivery, and postpartum periods. Doula services have been shown to positively impact social determinants of health, support birth equity, and decrease health and racial disparities.

