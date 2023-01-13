‘Girl on a Bench’ statue finds new home at Grand Ledge Area District Library

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Library goers in Eaton County will be treated to a new piece of art.

She’s new to the library, but she’s no stranger to Grand Ledge.

Chuck Pantera, the owner of the former Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge, donated “Girl on a Park Bench” to the Grand Ledge Area District Library Thursday.

The statue was a staple at the historic theatre for years before it closed in 2020.

The library said the statue is perfect for their early literacy program.

“I think the children will be able to see that statue and be able to see this little girl reading a book, maybe they’ll go over there, maybe even grab a book themselves and be able to read to the little girl and the dog,” said Stefanie Black. “It just fits right in here at the library.”

The statue can be found on the first floor by the elevator, near the entrance.

More: Community news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.