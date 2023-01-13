‘Girl on a Bench’ statue finds new home at Grand Ledge Area District Library

She’s new to the library, but she’s no stranger to Grand Ledge.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Library goers in Eaton County will be treated to a new piece of art.

Chuck Pantera, the owner of the former Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge, donated “Girl on a Park Bench” to the Grand Ledge Area District Library Thursday.

The statue was a staple at the historic theatre for years before it closed in 2020.

The library said the statue is perfect for their early literacy program.

“I think the children will be able to see that statue and be able to see this little girl reading a book, maybe they’ll go over there, maybe even grab a book themselves and be able to read to the little girl and the dog,” said Stefanie Black. “It just fits right in here at the library.”

The statue can be found on the first floor by the elevator, near the entrance.

