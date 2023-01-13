Funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Friday’s announcement means that the overall total development costs of projects funded are anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.

Governor Whitmer said as rent goes up across the state, the quality of affordable housing is out of reach for many Michigan residents.

“We must build more housing, which is what makes this program so important,” said Governor Whitmer. “It’s also why I signed the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan last year, which included the ambitious goal of building or rehabilitating 75,000 housing units within the next five years. These are the types of steps we need to take to make sure every Michigander has a safe, affordable place to call home.”

Some of the development projects to receive the awards include, Andy’s Place II in Jackson awarded $836,500, and Hillsdale Place in Lansing receiving an award of $865,000.

Developers that receive a portion of the $14 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) can claim credits against their tax liability annually for up to 10 years. An important initiative that helps incentivize investments in affordable housing in local communities across the state.

“We know that creating affordable housing benefits everyone in the state by stimulating local economic growth, but it also creates opportunities for Michiganders to have equitable access to safe, quality, affordable housing for their families, making for stable and secure living and upward mobility,” said Chad Benson, MSHDA rental development director.

This current round of funding will enable the creation or preservation of 683 total rental units.

See the full list of development projects receiving awards below.

