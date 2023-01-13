DeBeau, Kozal Selected by Portland Thorns FC in 2023 NWSL Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer saw two players drafted in the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Draft presented by Ally, marking the first time multiple Spartans had been selected in program history.

Senior forward Lauren DeBeau was the first Spartan off the board, taken with the 12th pick in the second round by Portland Thorns FC. The Pacific Northwest came calling once again, as the Thorns took graduate goalkeeper Lauren Kozal with the eighth pick of the third round.

“I’m so blessed for the opportunity to not only work with such talented players, but ones that truly believed in our team-first process that still has a focus on individual player development,” head coach Jeff Hosler said. “This whole group was instrumental in not only starting to build out a culture, but laying a very solid foundation for which it will stand and thrive on for many years to come.”

RD 2 | PK 12 | Lauren DeBeau | Portland Thorns FC

One of the most dynamic individual athletes in college soccer, DeBeau capped off a stellar two years in East Lansing with recognition by United Soccer Coaches as a Second Team All-American. The Shelby Township, Michigan, native became the first student-athlete in MSU history to take home the Big Ten Forward of the Year Award, simultaneously landing a placement on the All-Big Ten First Team by unanimous vote of the league’s coaches. DeBeau started and played in 22 games this season, leading the Spartans in goals scored with 11 in addition to overall scoring, tallying 26 points. The versatile playmaker led the Big Ten Conference with five game-winning goals in 2022. She took home CSC Academic All-District honors, as well as First Team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America and Academic All-Big Ten designations for her work in the classroom.

“Being drafted by Portland Thorns FC absolutely means the world to me,” DeBeau said. “If I could tell my 7-year-old self that I would get the opportunity to play professional soccer, she would be screaming with joy. I also think about my parents and all that they have done for me. They used to drive me hours and hours across the country to different soccer tournaments. They watched me grow up and become the soccer player that I am today, and I am truly grateful for all that they sacrificed. Dreams truly can become reality through hard work. I am forever grateful to my teammates, coaches, friends and family that helped me make this dream come true.”

A 2021 transfer to Michigan State following two seasons at Central Michigan, DeBeau burst onto the scene in East Lansing during MSU’s resurgent 2021 campaign that saw the Spartans improve from 1-10-1 the year prior to 10-5-3 overall. She was one of seven Spartan fielders to start all 18 matches for the Green & White, totaling over 1,000 minutes of work in the process. She sent in a pair of goals and two assists on the season in her junior campaign.

“Lauren made a huge statement in the way she performed this season,” Hosler said. “She embraced a new role in going from playmaker to goal scorer and was every bit the difference-maker in the attack for us. The big plays she made in key moments attribute to her competitive nature and mentality.”

DeBeau was drafted 24th overall by the 2022 NWSL Champion Portland Thorns FC. The Thorns published a 10-3-9 overall record last season and led the league in scoring with 49 goals a year ago. DeBeau will continue her soccer career under the tutelage of newly-appointed head coach Mike Norris, who served as an assistant with the organization last season. The Thorns are led on the field by team captain and longtime NWSL veteran Christine Sinclair.

RD 3 | PK 8 | Lauren Kozal | Portland Thorns FC

The premier goalkeeper in college soccer over the past two seasons, Kozal has developed a reputation as one of the elite leaders and shot-stoppers in women’s soccer. During the 2022 campaign, she became the second MSU women’s soccer player to be named a repeat All-American by United Soccer Coaches, garnering First Team laurels. The Ada, Michigan, native was the first Spartan in program history to be named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the highest award in collegiate soccer, after earning a place on the award’s watch list in the preseason. Kozal bagged her second-straight Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year honor and became Michigan State’s first unanimous selection for the award, earning a spot as an All-Big Ten First Team representative in the process. In addition to her on-field accolades, Kozal logged a single-season MSU record for goalkeeper wins with 17. In the classroom, she was a CSC Academic All-District selection and First Team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American, as well as an Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

“It means the world to me getting drafted into the NWSL by Portland Thorns FC. I am so thankful for the opportunity to compete at the highest level alongside some of the best athletes in the world. To know that the countless hours of hard work and challenges that I have faced leading to this point were all worth it; that is an incredible feeling to say the least. It truly is an honor to join the ranks of some of the best soccer players in the world, and I cannot wait for the opportunity to get to work this season and continue developing my skills as a teammate and individual. I am so thankful to everyone involved in helping me become who I am today.”

Kozal quickly made a name for herself as one of the best keepers in the league and was honored as Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year in her junior season. Kozal also took home All-Big Ten First Team recognition after notching a then-career best seven shutouts in 2021. Her efforts between the posts were instrumental in Michigan State’s meteoric rise from a preseason No. 13 selection in B1G play, to a top-four placement in the final standings of the year. After redshirting her first year in East Lansing, Kozal started every remaining game of her Spartan career.

“It’s been such a pleasure watching the way Lauren has grown under Megan Link’s leadership into the nation’s very best player at her position,” Hosler said. “Lauren has not only embraced every challenge given to her, but excelled and done it in very big championship moments. She is a shining example of leaving a place better than the way she found it.”

Kozal was drafted 32nd overall by Portland Thorns FC, joining DeBeau in the Pacific Northwest. The Thorns finished with the third-most effective defense in the NWSL, allowing only 24 goals last season while publishing the league’s best goal differential at plus-25. Kozal begins her professional soccer career under Director of Goalkeeping, Nadine Angerer.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.