Company says Michigan 911 outage fix to cost $6M

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WILX) - The company responsible for 911 service across the state projects a cost of $6 million to repair the damage from the outage Tuesday.

Peninsula Fiber Network says a system error caused 911 calls to lack caller and address information or to not be completed statewide.

The outage occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Jan. 10 but 911 calls were rerouted within 20 minutes, according to PFN technicians.

Peninsula Fiber Network General Manager Scott Randall said “despite our best preparations, some calls were still disrupted and for that we are deeply sorry. We are now making several upgrades to the whole system to eliminate the possibility of additional network errors in the future.”

PFN is investing $6 million to redesign and install new network equipment. This work will be completed over the next several months according to PFN. No specific end date was given.

Peninsula Fiber Network provides 911 services in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.