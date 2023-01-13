Company says Michigan 911 outage fix to cost $6M

(Pexels)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WILX) - The company responsible for 911 service across the state projects a cost of $6 million to repair the damage from the outage Tuesday.

Peninsula Fiber Network says a system error caused 911 calls to lack caller and address information or to not be completed statewide.

The outage occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Jan. 10 but 911 calls were rerouted within 20 minutes, according to PFN technicians.

Peninsula Fiber Network General Manager Scott Randall said “despite our best preparations, some calls were still disrupted and for that we are deeply sorry. We are now making several upgrades to the whole system to eliminate the possibility of additional network errors in the future.”

PFN is investing $6 million to redesign and install new network equipment. This work will be completed over the next several months according to PFN. No specific end date was given.

Peninsula Fiber Network provides 911 services in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
It will be the fourth Dave & Buster’s location in Michigan, with restaurants already in...
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
Michigan State Police
Shooting at Brighton mall under investigation by Michigan State Police

Latest News

A few snow showers early on Friday, nicer for the weekend
Funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
Eaton Regional Education Service Agency and Lansing Community College
Schools Rule: Program to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry
Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial