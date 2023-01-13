City of Jackson honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of people gathered in Jackson Friday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s part of the city’s mission to promote equity and inclusion.

60 years ago Dr. Martin Luther King shared his dream with the world.

“He has paved the way for where we are today,” said Jeremiah Hephzibah.

“Dr. King did so much for the world all the way down to our communities and individuals,” said Craig Hatch

“The life of Dr. King has affected all of us,” said Khari Willis.

Friday morning, the Jackson community gathered together for breakfast to celebrate his legacy. Hephzibah catered the event and said he was honored to give back to the community.

“In the best way that I can, which is using my skill to exemplify that,” said Hephzibah.

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney said it’s important to stay present in the work that King represented.

“The city of Jackson is the first among the many cities who immediately after reverend Dr. Martin Luther King passed away and fought to change a street and honor his name,” said Mahoney.

The fight was challenging.

“It took us almost 50 years to accomplish that,” said Mahoney.

“Even though some things we’re still fighting for, I think we have a great opportunity to move forward in vain,” said Hephzibah.

Hephzibah continues to look forward to a better future.

The city of Jackson has been hosting its Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration for decades. Officials said they plan on continuing for many years to come.

