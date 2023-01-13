Now Desk: Conserve water notice lifted and more
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taylor Gattoni joins the Now Desk for a look at the day’s headlines as we kick off the weekend.
More:
- Colder and breezy today
- US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
- Conserve water notice in East Lansing, Meridian Township lifted
- Great Lakes freshwater research project gets $1.6M federal grant
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 13, 2023
- Average High: 31º Average Low 17º
- Lansing Record High: 59° 1950
- Lansing Record Low: -17° 1912
- Jackson Record High: 61º 1950
- Jackson Record Low: -17º 1912
