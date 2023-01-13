Now Desk: Conserve water notice lifted and more

Tap water
Tap water(HNN File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taylor Gattoni joins the Now Desk for a look at the day’s headlines as we kick off the weekend.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 13, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 17º
  • Lansing Record High: 59° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1912
  • Jackson Record High: 61º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: -17º 1912

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
It will be the fourth Dave & Buster’s location in Michigan, with restaurants already in...
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
Michigan State Police
Shooting at Brighton mall under investigation by Michigan State Police

Latest News

Healthy moms, healthy babies initiative expands to include doula services for Medicaid recipients
Breezy And Colder Today
Michigan State Police
Shooting at Brighton mall under investigation by Michigan State Police
‘Disorderly’ man prompts 2 lockdowns at Jackson County middle school