Black woman takes on President role at Michigan State Board of Education

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Classroom environments that support all students and access to balanced meals are just some of the plans in store for education in Michigan as the state welcomes a new President to the Board of Education.

On Tuesday, following her initial swearing-in ceremony Jan. 1, Dr. Pamela Pugh was sworn in as the second Black president of the Michigan State Board of Education – a position she said she doesn’t take lightly.

“It is an honor to serve the people of Michigan and especially in this capacity when we’re thinking about our most precious beings, our children across this state,” said Pugh.

She said the first thing on her agenda as President will be sitting down with her board members to discuss priorities for school success across the state.

“Making sure that our schools are adequately funded, that funding is going to the classroom, that funding is going into the paychecks of educators so that they don’t have to worry about how they eat themselves, making sure that our children have books, have the resources,” said Pugh.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused issues for schools across the United States. Issues like learning loss and teacher shortages, but Pugh said out of all 50 states, Michigan has the least amount of funding.

“We’re not exactly sure where that funding goes. Some of our districts have long suffered from the classroom sizes, the number of children that are in classes, being underfunded,” said Pugh.

Serving students, parents, and educators across the state to help put Michigan schools on a path to success.

Pamela Pugh is the second Black woman to be sworn in as President of the Michigan State Board of Education. Barbara Mason of Lansing was the first to be elected back in the 1970′s.

