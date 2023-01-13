American released by Russia attends a press conference in Washington, D.C.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taylor Dudley, the American released by Russia on Jan. 12, attended a press conference on Friday in Washington, D.C., where Bill Richardson talked about gaining his release, reported by NBC.

Background: Report: US Navy veteran released from Russian custody

Richardson, a former Governor Of New Mexico and a U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. led the negotiations with Russia that ultimately led to Dudley’s release.

Dudley, U.S. Navy Veteran, had been detained in Russia since last April when he crossed the Russia-Poland border, according to NBC.

He was released yesterday by Russian forces at the border and met by his mother and others.

On Friday, Richardson said he will continue working to gain the release of all Americans being held overseas, including Paul Whelan who is also being held in Russia.

“Our work is not yet done. We are continuing to work on the release of Paul Whelan and other Americans held in Russia whose cases are less known,” said Richardson. “Just because you have a high profile and you’re famous and there’s a lot of public discussion of your case, doesn’t mean that lower profile cases like Taylor’s should not be pursued. We should never let our hostages stay and not be protected and brought home.”

Dudley’s detainment was not widely publicized until his release per his family’s request so that negotiations could remain private since the U.S. government said that his detainment was not classified as wrongful.

His release comes months after the U.S. government negotiated the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia in February 2022.

“Our objective is to bring Americans home using whatever tools are available. Deportation is one of those tools and was the right tool to deploy in Trevor’s... In Taylor’s case,” said Richardson. “It’s important to acknowledge that despite the current environment between out two countries which is not good. The Russian authorities did the right thing by releasing Taylor yesterday.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.